Inaugural ‘Future Health Dialogue’ shapes Abu Dhabi’s vision for future of global health

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ‘Future Health', a Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, today hosted its inaugural Future Health Dialogue, convening local stakeholders from the government and health ecosystem to co-create the platform’s roadmap for translating Future Health’s vision into measurable global impact.

Launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, ‘Future Health’ envisions a future where longer, healthier lives are a reality for all.

A year-round platform that brings together governments, innovators, investors and researchers to deliver scalable health solutions, ‘Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi’ will enable longer, healthier lives for generations to come. Through Future Health, Abu Dhabi serves as a hub for collaboration, co-creating solutions in Longevity and Precision Health, Sustainable Health Systems, Digital Health and AI, and Life Sciences investment.

In a keynote address, Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said “Abu Dhabi is a living lab: a place where we partner, build, test and scale solutions in Abu Dhabi, for the world. Future Health is the next level of this vision – a platform to convene global leaders, technologists, investors, and talent, year-round, to drive a bold, long-term agenda for health.”

The Future Health Dialogue gathered insights from UAE and Abu Dhabi health leaders spanning government, philanthropy, education, pharmaceuticals, and investment sectors. The entities present underscore the platform’s open invitation for leaders, visionaries, and changemakers to collectively advance global health across disciplines and geographies.

The “Partnering with Future Health Roundtables” discussed Abu Dhabi’s leadership across the platform’s four impact areas, explored domestic priorities and partnership opportunities to deliver impact on a global scale.

The ‘Abu Dhabi as a Living Laboratory for the Future of Health’ panel session introduced a discussion focused on Abu Dhabi’s commitment to the future of health. Panel participants included Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, and Dr. Nicole Sirotin, CEO at the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi.

During the panel, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi said, “Abu Dhabi is positioned to lead the next era of global health. The Emirate has proven its ability to connect communities around a shared purpose, enabling breakthroughs and translating them into implementation more rapidly, accurately, and effectively, within a trusted, data-enabled ecosystem that empowers innovation.”

Shaista Asif said, “Around the world, healthcare faces two extremes: in some regions, systems are overwhelmed by aging populations, while others struggle with access and affordability. Technology, particularly AI, holds the potential to bridge both gaps, democratising healthcare and making it accessible and affordable for all. That’s the future we must build together.”

Dr. Nicole Sirotin said, “You cannot separate health from the environment, from genetics, or from social relationships. What’s exciting about what’s happening here is that we’re finally bringing together all these sectors; government, business, technology, and medicine, around one shared vision: keeping people healthy. That alignment is what will truly transform the future.”

Rooted in Abu Dhabi’s commitment to shaping the next era of global health, Future Health was established as a year-round platform to turn ideas into impact, bringing together governments, innovators, investors and researchers to deliver scalable solutions.

Through a growing network of regional dialogues, policy roundtables, research and impact reports, and the flagship global summit in Abu Dhabi, Future Health ensures continued momentum through enduring partnerships and continuous collaboration throughout the year.