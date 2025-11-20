FNC, Australian Senate explore joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Federal National Council’s Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments, met today at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi with Raff Ciccone, Chair of the Australia–UAE Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Australian Senate, in the presence of Ridwan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE.

The two sides emphasised the importance of developing and strengthening channels of cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Australian Senate and House of Representatives, as well as enhancing avenues of collaboration in parliamentary diplomacy to support national issues and unify positions on various topics of mutual interest in parliamentary engagements.

They affirmed the need to activate the work of the Parliamentary Friendship Group between the two sides through exchanges of visits and parliamentary expertise, with the aim of supporting bilateral development pathways between the UAE and the Commonwealth of Australia, in a way that brings benefit and prosperity to the peoples of the two friendly countries.