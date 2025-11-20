Emirates signs MoU with Rolls-Royce to conduct engine MRO on its own A380 fleet from 2027

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Emirates and Rolls-Royce today at the Dubai Airshow 2025, Emirates will perform Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) for the Trent 900 engines powering its own A380 fleet from 2027. Emirates has also extended the TotalCare service agreement with Rolls-Royce for its A380s into the 2040s.

Emirates will build a new facility with the first induction forecast from 2027. Emirates will complete fan case repairs at the facility, and Rolls-Royce will maintain module repair capability within the global network.

Ahmed Safa, Emirates’ Head of Engineering and MRO, said, “With Emirates’ plans to continue operating our Airbus A380 fleet into the 2040s, we wanted to secure our own engine maintenance capabilities. We are pleased to sign this agreement with Rolls-Royce which takes our partnership further. We will be working closely with their team to bring the latest engine MRO capabilities into our facilities as part of our expansion of Emirates’ Engineering Maintenance Centre (EEMC). This is yet another value-added contribution to Dubai’s growing aerospace sector capabilities.”

Paul Keenan, Director - Commercial Aviation Aftermarket Operations, Rolls-Royce, said, “Today’s announcement marks another milestone in our journey to significantly increase our global MRO capacity and capability by 2030. Our global network combines a strong mix of Rolls-Royce owned facilities, joint ventures and strategic collaborations with industry partners. We are delighted to welcome Emirates to that mix ahead of the new facility opening in 2027.

“The agreement will allow for additional capacity in the entire Rolls-Royce network and further reinforces our commitment to deliver both excellent products and services to our global customer base.”

Emirates is the largest operator of the Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft in service, with 116 of these double-decked aircraft in its fleet. The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought-after by travellers all around the globe, due to its unrivalled comfort and signature cabin features and services.