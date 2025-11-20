Drydocks World breaks ground on smart, sustainable head office in Dubai

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Drydocks World has begun construction of its new head office complex in Dubai, marking a major step in the company’s continued transformation as a global leader in marine and offshore services and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, the new facility will centralise operations, strengthen collaboration, and reflect Drydocks World’s long-standing commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability. It aligns with the vision of parent company DP World, to create world-class, sustainable workplaces across the Group for its staff.

The modern 44,779-square-metre facility, built on a 13,390-square-metre plot adjacent to the existing shipyard, will bring together nearly 700 employees under one roof to enhance communication, coordination, and operational efficiency. Its location, just outside the fabrication zones, yet within close proximity to the yard, improves accessibility for visitors and clients, allowing meetings without passing through restricted industrial areas. Direct access from Jumeirah Beach Road will ease congestion and maintain strict security standards, while offering a more welcoming and connected environment.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said, “Drydocks World’s new head office represents another important milestone in our transformation. Across DP World, we are investing in smart, sustainable infrastructure that empowers our people and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. The project reflects the same commitment to excellence that underpins our new global headquarters at Expo City, and together they show how we are shaping the future of work across the Group.”

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World, said, “The new head office marks an important milestone in Drydocks World’s journey of transformation. It reflects our confidence in the future and our commitment to creating a workplace that enables people to perform at their best. By consolidating our teams into one modern, sustainable facility, we are building a stronger foundation for collaboration and innovation across every part of the business.

The project also reinforces our alignment with DP World’s long-term strategy to deliver sustainable growth and to strengthen Dubai’s role as a global centre for maritime excellence.”

Juan Carlos Sahdala, Group Chief Planning and Project Officer, DP World, said, “The new Drydocks World head office is more than a construction project. It’s part of a wider transformation across DP World to create next-generation workplaces. By combining smart design, advanced technology and sustainable systems, we’re building spaces that reflect our ambition to shape the future of work, trade and the maritime industry.”

Designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, the new head office will incorporate smart technologies, energy-efficient air and ventilation systems, and next-generation safety infrastructure. It will also feature advanced access control, surveillance, and fire protection systems that meet the highest international standards. The facility’s open-plan workspaces, prayer rooms, dining areas, and fitness facilities will promote wellbeing and collaboration, while multi-purpose halls will host employee gatherings and client receptions.

The development includes a multi-level parking facility with approximately 500 parking spaces, including 50 dedicated charging slots for electric vehicles, supporting DP World’s global roadmap to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The new Drydocks World head office complements DP World’s own global headquarters at Expo City Dubai, currently under construction and also due for completion in 2027. Together, these two landmark developments demonstrate the Group’s commitment to creating future-ready, sustainable workplaces that empower people, drive innovation, and reflect Dubai’s ongoing evolution as a hub for global trade and industry.