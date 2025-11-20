RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of El Salvador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Gerardo Perez Figueroa, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE, who called on him to pay his respects.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation with El Salvador across various fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of topics of mutual interest.

For his part, Ambassador Gerardo Figueroa expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality and gracious welcome, praising the strength of the relations between the two countries and the developmental progress witnessed in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.