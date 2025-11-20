flydubai, Dubai Airports sign agreement at Dubai Airshow to strengthen financial efficiency

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai and Dubai Airports have entered a new chapter in their collaboration with the signing of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) at the Dubai Airshow 2025, strengthening operational and financial efficiency across the aviation ecosystem.

The new integration means Dubai Airports has successfully linked flydubai’s systems with its operational database (ODMP) and billing platform (VEOVO) resulting in a fully automated, auditable billing process that replaces manual, workflow with a more efficient, consistent, and standardised approach.

What once took thousands of PDF pages and lengthy OCR checks is now handled instantly through the standard iXML format. Dubai Airports can now send invoices directly to flydubai in digital form, allowing the airline to import and verify them immediately, a task that previously took weeks.

The new system greatly improves audit and compliance across all passenger charges. Historically, passenger billing for major carriers like flydubai was complicated by large data volumes and difficult verification, but this integration has effectively solved those challenges.

Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, said, “Through this new integration with Dubai Airports, we’ve transformed a once lengthy and labour-intensive process into a fully automated, real-time workflow. By linking directly with Dubai Airports’ operational database and billing platform, we now receive accurate, standardised invoices that we can validate instantly.

"This project not only enhances auditability and compliance across our passenger charges, but also brings a new level of efficiency and transparency to how we operate. It’s a significant improvement for both organisations and a strong example of how smart system integration can deliver immediate and measurable value.”

Also, as part of the official ceremony at Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC), both Dubai Airports and flydubai recognised and awarded team members who played a pivotal role in the successful completion of the joint billing integration project, enhancing transparency, automation, and data accuracy in passenger billing processes.

Adil Al Fahim, Chief Financial Officer, Dubai Airports, said, "The Dubai Airshow is where the future of aviation takes flight, and today’s signing reflects that spirit. Our integration with flydubai transforms what was previously a long, manual, process into a fully automated, auditable system, strengthening trust, efficiency, and operational excellence across the UAE’s aviation landscape. By integrating our systems, we’ve not only enhanced transparency and efficiency but also set a new benchmark for how financial processes can evolve to support aviation excellence.

"This project supports the scalability for the DWC expansion, brings agility in decision making, strengthens financial resilience, improves liquidity, aligns with best practices, and the risk of human error."

The project, delivered within eight months, brought together teams from Dubai Airports' finance, operations, and business technology divisions, in collaboration with the Dubai Digital Authority, GRP and flydubai counterparts. The first automated billing was successfully issued on 10th October 2025.