Emirates Engineering becomes first UAE organisation to receive major design modification approval from GCAA

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Engineering has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first organisation in the UAE to receive Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for major aircraft modifications, through Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs).

The GCAA's direct certification of Emirates Engineering's design work enables the regulator to independently review and process major modifications, marking a milestone for UAE aviation regulation.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "This approval fundamentally changes our approach to aircraft modification. In-house design and certification capability gives us direct control over our product development and helps us to define our specifications and our timeline.

“The timing also aligns with our expansion at DWC, where this certification expertise will be integral to our engineering operations. We thank the GCAA for their partnership in developing the regulatory framework that made this milestone possible."

Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, said, “This accreditation represents an important advancement in the development of the aircraft design and engineering approval ecosystem in the UAE. It reflects the readiness of the regulatory framework the GCAA is building to empower all maintenance and engineering service providers to enhance their capabilities.

Granting Emirates Engineering the status of an Approved Design Organisation paves the way for developing local design solutions that meet global standards, and strengthens the national aviation sector’s ability to carry out major aircraft modifications with greater efficiency and competitiveness. This milestone is fully aligned with the GCAA’s vision to elevate safety standards and develop national engineering capabilities that can meet the future growth needs of the aviation industry in the UAE.”

This enhanced certification elevates Emirates Engineering's existing minor modification capabilities to include major cabin reconfigurations and complex design changes, providing Emirates with greater control over timelines, costs, and innovation priorities. These types of major work have previously been dependent on external original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or third-party design organisations.

The approval encompasses both Airbus and Boeing aircraft types, providing Emirates with flexibility across its entire fleet and potential future applications.

Over the past six months, Emirates Engineering has significantly expanded its design organisation by recruiting specialised design engineers and updating processes and procedures to meet the rigorous requirements for major modification approval. The team will grow from five dedicated design personnel to over thirteen specialists, with plans to further expand headcount.

Emirates Engineering now joins a handful of airlines worldwide with in-house major design and certification capabilities, a strategic advantage that reinforces the UAE's growing prominence in global aviation and aerospace.

The enhanced design capability directly supports Emirates' massive fleet refurbishment programme across the airline's Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleets. Emirates Engineering will now have more control over modification timelines, eliminating reliance on external design partners with competing commitments.

Beyond the retrofit programme, the expanded design approval opens doors for future innovations in cabin technology and configuration, while supporting Emirates Engineering’s future parts and component production and manufacturing ambitions. The design capability enables Emirates to develop intellectual property for components that can then be manufactured locally.

The approval also aligns with the development of Emirates' expanded maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities at Dubai World Central (DWC), where these design capabilities will play an integral role in the airline's long-term engineering and production strategy.