Ajman Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony of 630 students at Gulf Medical University in Ajman

AJMAN, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, celebrated the graduation of 630 students across its various colleges at the Convocation 2025 ceremony held at Thumbay Grounds, Thumbay Medicity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar affirmed that supporting leading educational institutions represents a fundamental pillar of the development process and the cornerstone of preparing qualified talents and empowering new generations, embodying the wise leadership’s vision of investing in people and strengthening an education system based on excellence, innovation, and modern knowledge.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said, “Developing educational institutions and advancing their academic and research programs is the optimal path to building a society capable of keeping pace with global developments and supporting national directions toward a knowledge-based economy founded on innovation and advanced skills.”

He added, “We take pride in Gulf Medical University as a distinguished academic institution that contributes to graduating qualified medical professionals capable of serving the community. Through its advanced programs and extensive partnerships, the university has proven its ability to prepare a generation equipped with scientific competence and clinical skills that meet future needs.”

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid congratulated the graduates across various health disciplines, affirming that they represent a valuable addition to the healthcare sector within the UAE and beyond.

Sheikh Ammar, in the presence of faculty members, healthcare leaders, and the students’ families, witnessed students from medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, healthcare management, and other health science programmes receive their degrees.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, congratulated the graduates and highlighted GMU’s expanding academic and clinical ecosystem, anchored within Thumbay Medicity’s network of advanced teaching hospitals, research facilities, and simulation institute.

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, commended the graduates for their perseverance and thanked parents, faculty, and clinical preceptors for nurturing a new generation of globally competent healthcare professionals.