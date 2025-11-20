Sanad, Strata, Sindan partner to advance AI, 3D printing in aerospace sector in UAE

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader and Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), the advanced aerospace structures manufacturing company, both wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindan, a UAE-based technology company specialising in AI-powered additive manufacturing and industrial automation, to explore the adoption of artificial intelligence, robotics, and 3D printing in aerospace Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations and manufacturing.

The agreement was formalised during Dubai Airshow 2025, where the MoU was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, Sara Abdulla AlMemari, Acting CEO of Strata, and Heyuan Huang, Managing Director and CEO of Sindan, in the presence of Ismail Ali Abdullah, Executive Director of UAE Clusters from Mubadala Investment Company and Amer Siddiqui, Group Chairman of Sanad.

The partnership will advance the integration of AI-enabled automation and advanced manufacturing solutions within Sanad and Strata operations. Sindan will support the deployment of smart robotics for inspection and material handling, humanoid systems for warehouse organisation, and automated racking technologies for optimized inventory management.

In parallel, Sindan will design and 3D-print specialized jigs and fixtures to accelerate tooling production and enhance precision across Sanad’s MRO facilities and Strata’s manufacturing.

Bringing together Sanad and Strata four decades of global MRO expertise with Sindan’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration represents a step forward in creating smarter, faster, and more sustainable aerospace maintenance solutions. It reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for aviation innovation and excellence, demonstrating how homegrown partnerships are redefining the future of aerospace engineering.

Mansoor Janahi said, “This partnership reflects Mubadala’s commitment to driving collaboration and innovation across its aerospace portfolio. By bringing together Sanad’s global MRO expertise, Strata’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, and Sindan’s AI-driven technologies, we are strengthening the UAE’s position as a center of excellence for aerospace engineering. Together, we are showcasing how strategic partnerships within the Mubadala ecosystem are shaping the future of aviation, smarter, faster, and more sustainable.”

Sara Abdulla Al Memari, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Strata, commented, “As the UAE’s leading aerospace manufacturer, Strata is proud to collaborate with Sanad and Sindan to pioneer the integration of smart technologies into production and maintenance. This partnership enables us to apply advanced manufacturing and automation to real-world aerospace operations, enhancing precision, productivity, and sustainability while advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision to lead in next-generation aviation solutions.”

Heyuan Huang added, “Sindan is proud to collaborate with Sanad and Strata in advancing the next era of aerospace innovation. This partnership unites three UAE pioneers whose combined expertise will accelerate the application of smart technologies across the aviation value chain and highlight the UAE’s growing impact on the global aerospace landscape.”

Unveiled at Dubai Airshow 2025, the Sanad, Strata and Sindan partnership embodies this year’s theme “The Future is Here”, showcasing how UAE innovation is shaping the next era of aerospace maintenance and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global aviation landscape.