UAE ranks third globally for humanitarian aid in 2025, contributing US$1.46 billion

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has been ranked third largest donor of humanitarian aid globally for 2025, according to data published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) through its Financial Tracking Service (FTS).

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continued to strengthen its global leadership in humanitarian and development fields.

He emphasised that the UAE’s commitment is rooted in its noble mission and human values founded on assistance, solidarity, cooperation, and sustainable development for the benefit of people everywhere, regardless of origin, race, religion, belief, or geography.

The FTS classification revealed that the UAE contributed US$1.46 billion in humanitarian aid during 2025, representing 7.2% of all aid recorded by the United Nations, with global contributions amounting to US$20.28 billion. The UAE ranked third worldwide, following the United States and the European Union.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed highlighted that the UAE continues to respond swiftly and effectively to global crises, natural disasters, and humanitarian emergencies, alleviating the suffering of communities. He noted that this approach reflects the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and embodies the visionary direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, alongside the continued guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

He added that the UAE’s humanitarian, developmental, and philanthropic aid reflects the Emirati ethos, shared by the leadership, government, and the people, of supporting vulnerable communities, extending relief to the afflicted, and providing essential aid including food, medicine, shelter, and clothing. Beyond immediate relief, the UAE continues to implement medium and long-term programs and projects across vital sectors such as healthcare, education, energy, and infrastructure to support early recovery and sustainable development.

The UAE’s foreign aid efforts align with the ninth of the “50 Principles”, which underscores that humanitarian assistance is a core component of the nation’s identity and an ethical responsibility toward less fortunate communities.