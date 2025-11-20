AUS researchers develop low-cost compact radar with advanced precision, broad applications

SHARJAH, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Researchers at American University of Sharjah (AUS) have developed a compact radar transceiver that delivers advanced precision and dynamic range using low-cost printed circuit board (PCB) technology. The patented system offers high-resolution detection in a portable form, opening new possibilities in transportation safety, defence, civil protection and healthcare applications.

Developed by Dr. Lutfi Albasha and Dr. Hasan Mir, both Professors in Electrical Engineering at AUS, the invention uses a novel signal processing approach that can detect subtle motion differences that standard radar systems usually miss. The compact, low-power design also delivers high accuracy and range while reducing size, cost and energy loss, marking a major step forward in portable radar technology.

The radar was co-developed with Mansour Taghadosi, a master’s student at AUS at the time of the research, who contributed to the PCB design. The radar concept and signal-processing framework were jointly conceived and developed by Dr. Albasha and Dr. Mir.

Testing conducted in AUS laboratories demonstrated that the radar’s signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) matched, and in several cases surpassed, the performance of larger, more expensive radars.

The radar is suitable for a range of commercial applications, including airspace safety and drone management, civil defence and emergency response, transportation and infrastructure monitoring, environmental observation and healthcare.

The research team is currently in discussion to explore applications and development pathways for the technology.