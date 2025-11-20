Hungary's President receives FNC Speaker

BUDAPEST, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tamás Sulyok, President of Hungary, received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and his accompanying delegation, as part of his official visit to Hungary.

President Tamás Sulyok highlighted the depth of the strategic partnership between Hungary and the UAE, which continues to grow and develop across various fields, supported by reciprocal visits between senior officials of both countries.

The President of Hungary valued the UAE’s balanced and responsible positions on regional and international issues, rooted in fundamental principles that include respect for international law and international humanitarian law, the provision of humanitarian aid, and the protection of civilians, principles that he affirmed are essential foundations for any effort aimed at achieving peace.

During the meeting, both sides discussed regional and international issues and reviewed the latest developments on both fronts. They also emphasised the importance of achieving global peace, security, and stability, and supporting all efforts aimed at ensuring a better future for the peoples of the world.

For his part, the Speaker of the Federal National Council affirmed that the UAE views Hungary not only as a friendly nation but as a strategic partner in Central Europe, one with which it shares a common vision, complementary goals, and a belief that sincere cooperation and open dialogue are the optimal path to shaping the future.

Saqr Ghobash stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is always keen to establish its relations with other nations on solid foundations of mutual cooperation, friendship, respect, and the strengthening of the principles of fraternity and collaboration among nations and peoples, while promoting the foundations of peace and coexistence.

He further noted that Hungary has demonstrated an active role within the European Union and a growing role in expanding channels of communication between Europe and the Gulf countries, an approach highly valued by the UAE’s wise leadership, and one that will also pave the way for broadening bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Hungary across wider sectors.