Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority to host region’s first International EMS Conference

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority is organising the Abu Dhabi International EMS Conference, to be held from 25th to 27th November 2025. This initiative comes as part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance the emergency medical care system and to strengthen the readiness and capabilities of ambulance and emergency response services at both national and regional levels.

This conference is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, aiming to highlight the importance of pre-hospital medical care and to keep pace with the latest innovations and technologies in the field of ambulance services. It also seeks to promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge among leaders, specialists, and professionals from around the world, while encouraging scientific research and enhancing the efficiency of ambulance teams.

The conference will host an elite group of physicians and specialists as part of a comprehensive scientific programme that includes nine specialised training workshops for healthcare practitioners and first responders in addition to American Heart Association–accredited public workshops on first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The event will also feature the Ambulance Challenge, where local and international ambulance teams will compete in simulated real-life emergency scenarios designed to evaluate performance and enhance readiness.

Through this landmark event, the authority aims to establish a strategic platform for fostering integration among entities operating in the ambulance services sector, promotes the exchange of best practices in disaster and health crisis management, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for the advancement of emergency medical care.