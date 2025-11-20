UAE hosts major Syrian heritage event in Dubai, anticipating 20,000 attendees at Expo City

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE will join members of the Syrian community in celebrating the cultural and civilisational heritage of their country through a major community event to be held in Dubai on 22nd November.

The celebration will be attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside senior diplomats and leading economic and social figures from the Syrian community in the country.

Organised by the “Emirates Loves Syria” initiative in cooperation with members of the Syrian community, the celebration aims to honour the longstanding historic relations between the two countries and to strengthen the bonds of friendship between their peoples.

The programme features a range of activities and dialogue sessions highlighting Syrian culture, heritage and arts, as well as the contributions of the Syrian community to the UAE’s ongoing development journey.

The event comes within the framework of the historical and fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Syrian Arab Republic, which continue to grow across all fields, including economic, commercial, investment and cultural cooperation.

Hosted at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, the celebration is expected to attract around 20,000 attendees. It will feature a rich programme of cultural and artistic performances, musical shows and traditional heritage activities that showcase the history, identity and cultural richness of Syria.

The event will also include inspiring dialogue sessions, community gatherings and presentations of upcoming Syrian projects, including culinary and creative initiatives.

The organisation of this major event reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bonds of friendship with peoples of all brotherly and friendly nations, and to promoting the values of tolerance, cultural openness and coexistence among all communities. It also reflects the UAE’s success in providing an environment of harmony and inclusivity that enables everyone to live in peace and mutual respect.

The UAE continues to serve as a leading global model in embracing cultural diversity and fostering meaningful connections among different cultures.

The celebration will include an honouring ceremony for distinguished achievers from the Syrian community in the UAE, along with a diverse programme combining entertainment, culture and craftsmanship. Visitors will experience live artistic performances, including music, traditional maqam recitals, folk dances, and family-oriented shows, as well as exhibitions featuring handicrafts and creative products from various Syrian cities. Traditional food stalls and interactive experiences will further immerse visitors in the richness of Syrian heritage.

MAG Group has joined as a strategic partner of the “Emirates Loves Syria” event. MAG Group is one of the UAE’s leading institutions, with a strong presence and extensive contributions across multiple sectors. This partnership underscores the shared commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives and strengthening fraternal ties between the two peoples, contributing to lasting positive impact.

Sankari Group has also joined the event as a partner. The Group has achieved significant success, owning and managing leading global brands, and evolving over the years into a diversified family investment enterprise. Throughout its journey of more than four decades, Sankari Group has made notable contributions in both the UAE and Syria, reflecting its commitment to social and humanitarian responsibility and its belief in giving, development and partnership in serving the community.

The leadership of both countries continues to prioritise strengthening fraternal relations and advancing joint cooperation across all fields in a manner that serves mutual interests and promotes development and prosperity for both peoples.

The two nations also seek to expand collaboration, particularly in development, economic and investment sectors, to capitalise on emerging opportunities, especially in vital and future-focused industries.

Partnership between the UAE and Syria continues to advance, reflecting the strength and depth of bilateral relations across various levels. Both countries aim to expand economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest and to strengthen investment partnerships, particularly in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, which remains a key driver of economic growth and an essential contributor to both economies.