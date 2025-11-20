UAE, Montenegro discuss prospects for enhancing economic cooperation, partnerships

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held a bilateral meeting with Milun Zogović, Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Montenegro.

The two sides discussed prospects for enhancing economic cooperation and expanding partnerships in priority economic sectors, foremost among them transport, logistics services, renewable energy, telecommunications, and information technology, in a manner that supports sustainable growth pathways for both countries’ economies and strengthens their competitiveness in Europe and the Middle East.

During the meeting, the two sides explored opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure development and projects related to the integration and connectivity of logistics services, in addition to exchanging expertise and best practices.

They emphasised the importance of continued coordination between government entities and the private sector in both countries to open new horizons for investment, facilitate business activity and future projects, and develop pathways for advancing priority initiatives and projects, thereby contributing to economic development and expanding partnerships between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Montenegro in the coming period.