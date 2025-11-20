FAB launches innovative art platform in partnership with Opera Gallery Group

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has partnered with Opera Gallery Group, a leading art gallery network, to launch the FAB Art Platform, an innovative art platform, enabling the bank’s clients to access, invest in, and leverage fine art as part of a comprehensive wealth strategy.

The platform provides privileged access to museum-quality masterpieces while addressing the traditional challenges of authentication, custody, and liquidity that have historically limited art ownership.

By launching the FAB Art Platform, FAB is lifting the barriers that once separated discerning collectors from the world’s most exceptional artworks. This makes fine art investment more accessible, secure, and integrated within modern wealth management.

The platform unites three complementary approaches: white-glove concierge services; direct ownership of exceptional artworks, and lending solutions that unlock liquidity while preserving collections. This integrated offering represents a distinctive convergence of culture, finance, and lifestyle exclusively designed for sophisticated investors.

Building on FAB’s wealth services, clients can enhance portfolio diversification by incorporating culturally significant, high-value tangible assets, seamlessly integrated within their existing wealth management relationship.

As the leading financial institution behind these initiatives, FAB supports establishing Abu Dhabi as a dynamic hub in the international art world.

Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), said, “The launch of the FAB Art Platform redefines how our clients engage with high-value tangible assets, making fine art investment more accessible, secure, and seamlessly curated. Through our collaboration with Opera Gallery, we bring world-class expertise and curation to our clients.

This initiative supports portfolio diversification, reinforces FAB’s commitment to innovation and cultural leadership, and delivers meaningful value beyond traditional finance. The FAB Art Platform also reflects our alignment with the UAE’s cultural vision for Abu Dhabi, supporting the emirate’s mission to cultivate a thriving arts landscape.”

Gilles Dyan, Founder & Chairman of Opera Gallery, said, "Partnering with FAB enables us to extend our museum-quality curation and white-glove service to discerning collectors throughout the region. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making exceptional art accessible while maintaining the highest standards of authenticity and provenance."