Sultan bin Ahmed commends UoS achievement in 'Times Interdisciplinary Science Rankings'

SHARJAH, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), praised the distinguished and unprecedented progress achieved by the University after ranking 26th globally, 4th in the Arab world, and 1st among universities in the UAE.

This recognition comes in its first participation in the Times Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026, a prestigious global ranking that measures universities’ performance in multidisciplinary research.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan congratulated the University on this achievement, which reflects the excellence and advancement of the educational journey in the Emirate of Sharjah in general, and higher education in particular. He emphasised that the ranking highlights the University's tremendous efforts at all levels to advance its development, ensure its progress, and provide all means and resources necessary to continue its distinguished path in higher education and scientific research.

This exceptional accomplishment represents a historic qualitative leap in the higher education sector in the UAE, as the University of Sharjah has become the first Emirati university to achieve such progress in a specialised global ranking.

This ranking measures universities’ contributions to multidisciplinary scientific research, which is key to addressing complex global challenges such as climate change, food security, digital transformation, and public health.

This achievement stands as a true testament to the ambitious academic and research strategy developed by the University of Sharjah. This strategy has served as a clear roadmap aimed at transforming the University into a global scientific beacon in research and innovation. It has paved the way for a series of qualitative accomplishments at local, regional, and global levels.

It also reflects the University’s commitment to excellence in interdisciplinary scientific research and its investment over recent years in building an integrated research ecosystem. This includes advanced infrastructure, attracting elite researchers and distinguished academics from around the world, and establishing three specialised research institutes comprising 86 research groups that promote collaboration across scientific fields.

The Times Interdisciplinary Science Rankings is the first global initiative of its kind to measure universities’ performance in multidisciplinary scientific research. The 2026 edition included nearly 1,300 universities, of which 911 were accepted and met the ranking criteria.

The ranking is based on a rigorous methodology that measures research performance through three main pillars: inputs, which focus on research funding; processes, which evaluate research infrastructure and facilities; and outputs, which assess the number and quality of research publications and their citation impact across various disciplines. The methodology uses 11 detailed indicators that collectively measure funding, infrastructure, and the quality and global impact of scientific output.