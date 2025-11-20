Nafis programme on track to surpass 170% of its targets

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, affirmed that the “Nafis” programme continues to deliverresults that exceed expectations, noting that current indicators confirm the programme is on track to surpass 170% of its targets soon, reflecting the strength of government initiatives and the responsiveness of both the public and private sectors to the requirements of empowering national talent.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second annual Nafis Forum, he said that the number of Emiratis working in the private and banking sectors has risen from 29,000 to more than 157,000 over four years, a record growth of over 437%.

This, he added, represents a fundamental shift in the presence of Emirati talent within the private sector.

He noted that one of the strategic indicators that exceeded expectations is the increase in the attractiveness of the private sector to graduates, from 15% to 58%, which clearly reflects a shift in the orientation of Emirati youth toward the private sector as a preferred career path.

Al Mazrouei explained that the Nafis programme has so far achieved 92% of its goals, results that were originally expected to be reached in 2026, pointing out that this rapid progress reflects the leadership’s confidence and strong support for this vital file, which represents a key pillar in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

He added that the year 2026 will witness a deeper shift toward specialized and high-value jobs in the private sector, with a focus on career development pathways and ensuring the sustained presence of Emiratis in advanced professional and leadership roles.

He emphasised that the coming phase will see strengthened retention practices within companies and the development of work environments that ensure the stability and continuity of national talent.