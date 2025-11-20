Big 5 Global opens next week in Dubai with over 60,000 products

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Big 5 Global is set for its grand opening from 24th – 27th November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together the construction and urban development community for four days of sourcing, knowledge sharing and product discovery across the MEASA region.

The four-day event is supported by UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Civil Defense, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Riyadh Region Municipality and Dubai Land Department.

With anticipation at its peak, the 46th edition introduces a stronger focus on the issues shaping today’s project environment, anchored in four global priorities that reflect the region’s evolving needs, resilient growth and supply chain, technology advancement, sustainable transformation and talent empowerment.

Sustainability takes a prominent role this year with the Big 5 Impact Trail guiding visitors to suppliers offering greener materials and solutions that support lower emissions and more resource efficient project delivery.

Abdulla Geldiyev, Minister of Construction and Architecture for Turkmenistan, will deliver a keynote at LiveableCitiesX Summit, highlighting the country’s urban development ambitions, while Sihle Zikalala, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure for South Africa, addresses workforce transformation and infrastructure planning at the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit.