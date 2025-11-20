Tawazun announces 27 MOD, Abu Dhabi Police deals, worth AED24.4 billion on first four days of Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), the national authority mandated to enable, regulate, and sustain the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem, announced the signing of seven new contracts on behalf of the Ministry of Defence during the fourth day of the Dubai Airshow 2025, with a total value of AED 6.427 billion.

Over the first four days of the exhibition, the total number of local and international contracts signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and Abu Dhabi Police has reached 27, with a cumulative value of AED 24.443 billion, reflecting the strong momentum and growing collaboration between Tawazun and its partners across both the domestic and global defence sectors.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Abdulla Ahmed Al Saeedi and Manea Abdulkarim Al Mansoori, the official spokespersons of the Council.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Saeedi detailed the local contracts signed on the fourth day, which comprised four agreements with a total value AED6.258 billion. These included a contract with Calidus to procure and supply Al Heda worth AED6.142 billion, another with International Golden Group (IGG) to procure drones valued at AED57.858 million, a contract with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI) to procure radars at a value of AED37.684 million, and a further contract with Supreme Professional Services to provide follow-on support, spare parts and maintenance of radars, worth AED 20 million.

Abdulla Al saeedi added that the international contracts signed on the same day included three deals totaling AED169.616 million, featuring a contract with the French company Thales to procure thermal weapon sights valued at AED75.966 million, an AED32.240 million contract with the French company CS Group for the purchase of systems and a contract with the French company MBDA to provide follow-on support, spare parts repair for MICA, Black Shaheen, Mistral, for aircraft, worth AED 61.410 million.

Manea Abdulkarim Al Mansoori emphasised that the results achieved during the first four days of the Dubai Airshow reflect the UAE’s vision of developing an integrated, innovative, and strategically driven defence and security sector. He noted that Tawazun continues to foster a competitive and enabling environment for the private sector, enhancing its vital role in strengthening the UAE’s capabilities across the aviation, space, and defence domains.

He concluded that these achievements reaffirm the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies and future industries.