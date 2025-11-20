EDGE, Italy’s Magnaghi Aerospace Group pave way for future cooperation across aerospace systems

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s EDGE Group, and Italy-based Magnaghi Aerospace Group (MA Group) a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced aviation components, systems and aerostructures, have agreed to explore cooperation which would enable EDGE to significantly expand and diversify its advance UAV and aerial solutions capabilities.

The agreement, signed at Dubai Airshow by Rodrigo Torres, Group CFO, EDGE, and Paolo Graziano, Executive Chairman of Magnaghi Aerospace Group, will allow EDGE to explore opportunities for future partnership with MA Group’s business divisions which will enable it to develop in areas such as landing gear systems and core components for its autonomous aerial solutions.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said, “This is a significant first step and one that we’re confident will pave the way for EDGE to significantly expand signature unmanned programmes, now and in the future. Working with MA Group to explore future growth opportunities in this critical domain ensures that we remain ahead of the game by utilising the proven knowledge and skills of the most experienced industry players.”

Paolo Graziano, Executive Chairman of MA Group, said, “This cooperation represents a significant step forward in playing a key role in the unmanned domain with EDGE. We will bring our strong capabilities through landing system solutions, aerostructure expertise, and extensive aerial working know-how developed through our Sky Arrow aircraft. We are truly pleased to begin this journey, particularly with a key player such as EDGE.”

Founded in 1936, Magnaghi Aerospace Group is a respected and trusted supplier to leading aerospace and defence OEMs worldwide, operating 11 manufacturing plants in Italy, the UK, Türkiye, the USA and Canada, and Brazil. Its major clients include Boeing, Collins, Airbus, Leonardo, Safran Lockheed Martin, and Embraer, among others.