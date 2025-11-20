Tawazun, FANR sign MoU to enhance joint cooperation

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) – Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) signed an MoU with the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) on the sideline of Dubai Airshow 2025, with the aim of enhancing cooperation, partnership, and the exchange of expertise and knowledge in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General from Tawazun, and Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR.

The MoU stipulates the enhancement of cooperation between the two parties, stemming from a shared commitment to the highest standards of efficiency, transparency and regulatory compliance to promote an advanced and sustainable regulatory environment that achieves common interests and goals.

The areas of cooperation include the exchange of information and experiences, in relation to each entity regulatory establishment mandate, in licensing and permits, inspections, and the development and review of regulations and capacity Building.

Under the MoU, both parties will study the possibility of unifying and linking electronic licensing systems, and establishing joint workshops and training programmes.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun, emphasised the Council's commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination with FANR in support of integrated efforts, exchange of expertise, and implementation of best practices, in a manner that achieves shared aspirations and objectives towards an effective regulatory environment that keeps pace with the progress the UAE is witnessing across all sector.

Christer Viktorsson, FANR’s Director-General, said, "The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks an important step in strengthening national cooperation to support a robust and future-ready regulatory ecosystem.

"Our partnership with Tawazun reflects a shared commitment to the highest standards of efficiency, transparency, and regulatory excellence. By expanding our collaboration in licensing, inspections, training, and the exchange of expertise, we will enhance integration between our organisations and contribute to a safer and more advanced regulatory environment that aligns with the UAE’s strategic priorities.

"We look forward to working closely with Tawazun to translate this MoU into practical initiatives that reinforce national capabilities and support the continued progress of the UAE across key sectors."