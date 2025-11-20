Hanwha, EDGE sign MoU to expand strategic defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Hanwha Aerospace, a leading Republic of Korea company specialising in space, aviation and defence, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic defence cooperation across advanced air and missile defence, long-range precision strike, unmanned systems, and defence AI.

Under the agreement, Hanwha and EDGE will explore a range of cooperative programmes that leverage Hanwha’s technology portfolio alongside EDGE’s expanding industrial ecosystem.

Discussions include advanced air-defence technologies that could enable integrated, multi-layered defence architectures tailored to the UAE’s future needs, as well as potential models for localised sustainment, production, and training, such as options for establishing dedicated MRO capacity in the UAE.

Both sides will also evaluate opportunities in defence AI, examining how real-world operational data and Hanwha’s AI modelling expertise may be leveraged for future capability development. In addition, the companies will review concepts in unmanned ground systems (UGV) and identify potential cooperation areas in shipbuilding and maritime MRO, including technologies that support vessel design, maintenance, and lifecycle sustainment.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE, said, "This understanding reflects a shared ambition to advance the next generation of defence capabilities. Hanwha’s strengths across key domains, combined with our growing industrial base, create momentum for systems that strengthen national resilience and expand the UAE’s role as a leader in advanced technology. We see real potential to shape programmes that deliver lasting value for both nations.”

Sung Il, President of Hanwha Middle East and Africa, said, “Through this MoU, Hanwha aims to open a pathway for meaningful dialogue and collaboration with EDGE in areas that are important to both countries. We look forward to evaluating opportunities that could contribute to the UAE’s defense resilience and create long-term industrial value.”