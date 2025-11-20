Tawazun, Saab UAE ink joint drone detection R&D programme

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) and Saab UAE announced the signing of an agreement for a Research and Development (R&D) programme focused on advanced drone detection technologies. The agreement was signed during Dubai Airshow 2025.

The agreement was signed by Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Director-General of the Industry Development Directorate at the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and Heléne Bittmann, Managing Director of Saab UAE, on the sidelines of the fourth day of the 2025 Dubai Airshow.

This project comes as part of Saab’s commitment to the Tawazun Economic Programme, overseen by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement.

The programme works to strengthen national capabilities, empower the local defence ecosystem, and support the development of a sustainable and self-reliant defence and security industrial ecosystem in line with the country’s strategic objectives.

This joint drone detection R&D programme will be carried out in the UAE, with the support of Tawazun while Saab UAE leading the implementation efforts at the company’s Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) facility. The initiative aligns with the need to address rapidly evolving drone threats, ensuring the UAE's defence capabilities remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

Matar Al Romaithi pointed out that the joint programme with Saab UAE is poised to strengthen the UAE’s defence R&D efforts and build an advanced national defence industrial ecosystem. The programme aims to develop innovative drone detection solutions, enhance national readiness, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for advanced defence technologies.

He added that the collaboration with leading international companies supports knowledge transfer and empowers national talent to design and develop advanced defence solutions locally.

"Saab UAE has been committed to enhancing the UAE's defence capabilities through cutting-edge technology and local expertise. This R&D programme is a testament to our dedication to building national capabilities and fostering innovation within the UAE. By collaborating with Tawazun, we aim to develop advanced drone detection solutions that will significantly contribute to the nation's security priorities," said Heléne Bittmann.

The expanded R&D programme builds on Saab UAE's established technical expertise and reinforces the company's commitment to developing UAE-made products. It will focus on exploring advanced technology integration and strengthening local defence industrial capabilities.