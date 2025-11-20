EDGE reinforces UAE’s aerospace capabilities with Etihad Engineering

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE Group entity EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, defence, and energy sectors, and Etihad Engineering, one of the world’s leading aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service providers, announced their collaboration for aircraft component machining capabilities including MRO activities for aircraft wheel hubs at Dubai Airshow 2025, currently underway at Dubai World Central (DWC).

The latest development is a major step in advancing local capabilities and strengthening the UAE’s self-reliance in aircraft component maintenance.

Initiated in early 2025, the collaboration has enabled EPI to enhance its technical expertise, manufacturing readiness, and compliance with international aviation standards through close cooperation with Etihad Engineering’s highly proficient aircraft engineering and maintenance teams.

Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said, “This milestone underscores both EPI and Etihad Engineering’s shared commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision to build a sustainable, advanced manufacturing and MRO ecosystem, driving In-Country Value (ICV) and contributing to the nation’s industrial growth and aerospace self-sufficiency.”

Daniel Hoffmann, CEO of Etihad Engineering, said, “As one of the world’s leading aviation MRO solutions providers based in Abu Dhabi, we at Etihad Engineering are fully committed to the UAE’s vision to be a global aerospace hub. As a part of that commitment, we are pleased to collaborate with leading industry players like EPI to advance the nation’s aerospace capabilities and deliver comprehensive MRO solutions to customers from all over the world.”