UAE President, Canadian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties, witness signing of agreement to promote investment

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, held talks today to review bilateral relations and explore opportunities to enhance collaboration in line with both countries’ development ambitions.

The Canadian Prime Minister, who is on an official visit to the UAE, was welcomed by H.H. at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. The UAE President expressed his hope that the visit would further advance the strong ties between the two nations.

During the talks, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to building on the longstanding partnership between the UAE and Canada, which spans more than five decades. They expressed their keenness to foster partnerships in key development areas including investment, trade, technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, climate action, education, culture, and sustainability.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments of mutual concern, affirming their commitment to supporting efforts to promote peace, security, and regional and global stability for the benefit of all nations and peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed noted that UAE–Canada relations represent a model of cooperation aimed at advancing development and prosperity both regionally and globally. He highlighted the two countries’ shared outlook on issues that support development, peace, and multilateral cooperation in the interest of all nations.

The Canadian Prime Minister commended the progress of UAE–Canada relations and affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen areas of cooperation that serve the shared interests of both sides and contribute to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement was signed between the two countries on the protection and promotion of investment, intended to enhance economic cooperation and foster strategic investment partnerships in support of their shared development goals.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and on behalf of Canada by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

To coincide with the Canadian Prime Minister’s visit, both sides also announced a memorandum of understanding between the two governments on investment cooperation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.