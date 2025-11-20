Tawazun, Pilatus expand cooperation on PC-12 PRO composite parts production

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) and Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. (Pilatus), the renowned Swiss aircraft manufacturer, signed an agreement to expand their cooperation in the production of PC-12 PRO composite parts, to be manufactured by Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), the advanced manufacturing company wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company.

The agreement also confirms the continuation of the existing Strata–Pilatus partnership across the five current work packages, while expanding their collaboration through this offset project dedicated to the manufacture of PC-12 PRO composite components, with the support of Tawazun.

Enabled by the Council, this collaboration reflects its commitment to strengthening national manufacturing capabilities and advancing global partnerships in dual-use technologies. Since its inception, Strata has manufactured over 31,500 components and delivered more than 1,140 shipments from its Al Ain facility to Switzerland, including PC-24 Flap Track Fairings, Belly Fairings, Bullet Fairings, Tail Cones, Pylon Fairings and Internal Floor Panels, reaffirming its growing contribution to the international supply chain.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Acting Director-General of Industry Development at Tawazun, and Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of the UAE Clusters Unit within Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform and Managing Director of Strata, alongside representatives from Pilatus and Tawazun.

Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Tawazun Economic Programme, at Tawazun said, “We are committed to empowering national companies and supporting strategic investments that deliver lasting economic and industrial value for the UAE. Our partnership with Strata and Pilatus demonstrates the strength of collaboration between Emirati and global industry leaders.”

Sara Al Memari, Acting CEO of Strata, commented, “We take great pride in Strata’s growing contribution to the global aerospace sector. Our collaboration with Pilatus stands as a testament to the UAE’s manufacturing excellence and innovation. Today, over 65% of the composite airframe of the Pilatus PC-24 is proudly made by Strata in Al Ain — proof that Emirati craftsmanship is flying high across the world. We look forward to the opportunity to expand our cooperation to manufacture composites for the PC-12 platform.”

Johan van Nieuwenhuizen, Director of Industrial Participation at Pilatus, added, “Delivering 100 shipsets across five major work packages for the Pilatus PC-24 Super Versatile Jet is a remarkable milestone that highlights Strata’s superior technical capability and performance.

"With the launch of the Tawazun-enabled offset project to extend composite manufacturing in the UAE to the PC-12 PRO, we reaffirm the importance of the UAE to Pilatus as both an operator and a key industrial partner. We are proud to strengthen our longstanding relationship with Strata and the UAE, which spans more than three decades.”