UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team wins four medals on opening day at Islamic Solidarity Games

RIYADH, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, began its campaign at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games – Riyadh 2025 with an impressive start, earning four medals on the opening day of the jiu-jitsu competitions. The jiu-jitsu events are taking place on November 20 and 21 with participation from leading teams across the region and beyond.

The Islamic Solidarity Games is one of the major multi-sport events, bringing together athletes from more than 50 countries to compete in a wide range of sports, including jiu-jitsu, which continues to grow in popularity.

Four athletes represented the UAE on the first day: Saeed Alkubaisi (85kg), Sultan Hassan (69kg), Abdullah Alkubaisi (94kg), and Shamsa Alameri (57kg). Shamsa Alameri won gold, Saeed Alkubaisi secured silver, while Abdullah Alkubaisi and Sultan Hassan earned bronze.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said he was pleased with the team’s performance on the first day, explaining that the results show how hard the athletes have worked over the past months.

“Our National Team proved today that they are ready to compete for the top positions. The matches were tough and full of challenges, but our athletes showed focus and clear technical brilliance. This event features some of the top jiu-jitsu athletes in the region and the world, which makes this achievement even more important. We have full confidence in our athletes’ skills to continue performing well on the second day and return home with results that show the strength of UAE jiu-jitsu in the best possible way.”

Shamsa Alameri who won gold medal in the 57kg division, added: “I was confident that I could reach the podium because of my technical and physical preparation, and the strong training camps with the national team. I am proud to raise the UAE flag at a major event like this, and I dedicate this medal to our leadership and to everyone who continues to support us.”

Jiu-jitsu competitions continue tomorrow (Friday), marking the second and final day, as the UAE team looks to increase its medal tally. Tomorrow’s competitors include Khaled Al Shehhi (62kg), Mahdi Al Awlaqi (77kg), Asma Al Hosani (52kg), and Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg).