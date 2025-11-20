First Lady of Pakistan reviews UAE’s programmes, initiatives for women’s empowerment

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Women’s Union received Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on an official visit to review the UAE’s programmes and initiatives for women’s empowerment.

She was welcomed by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, who underlined the strength of UAE–Pakistan relations and the role of women in development in both countries.

The Union presented its key programmes implemented under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The First Lady reviewed the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative, launched by the GWU in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and UN Women. She also met participants of the fifth cohort and was briefed on the initiative’s progress in training more than 700 women from 25 countries since 2019 at Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School.

The three-month programme covers internal security, peacekeeping, personal management, weapons training, intelligence, military topography, communications, field skills, leadership, chemical defence, urban combat, coexistence training, engineering, infantry manoeuvres, jiu-jitsu, fitness, military and police security, and combat first aid.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also visited Al Jawhara Hall, which displays honours awarded to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, along with the Union’s permanent exhibition and the heritage tent showcasing Emirati traditions and crafts.

The First Lady praised the UAE’s comprehensive initiatives supporting women under the guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. She stressed the importance of women’s leadership and noted that empowering women in peace and security is a vital investment in future development. She described the Sheikha Fatima initiative as a global model for preparing women to contribute to peace and security.

The visit highlighted the commitment of the UAE and Pakistan to strengthening cooperation in women’s empowerment, exchanging expertise, and adopting best practices that support women’s roles nationally, regionally, and internationally.