Latifa bint Mohammed visits 7th edition of Dubai Watch Week

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Arts and Culture Authority, visited the seventh edition of Dubai Watch Week, which is being held under her patronage.

A leading non-commercial event that continues to push the boundaries and foster cultural exchange, networking and community engagement, this edition marks the 10th anniversary of Dubai Watch Week's establishment.

Taking place from 19 to 23 November at Dubai Mall and Burj Park, Dubai Watch Week 2025 features more than 90 participating watch brands alongside unique programming, global launches, events and activations.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Dubai Watch Week, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said, “Today, we celebrate an event that has grown into a global platform where creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation converge. Over the past decade, Dubai Watch Week has played a significant role in cementing Dubai’s position as a destination for experts and pioneers in the watchmaking industry, and as a meeting point for creatives, emerging talent, and passionate enthusiasts eager to explore the rich heritage of this craft and its evolving ideas and perspectives.

"We remain committed to supporting initiatives that enrich this sector and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for excellence and innovation.”

Hind Seddiqi, CEO of Dubai Watch Week, said, “H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed’s continued patronage and support have been instrumental to the Dubai Watch Week platform. Our mission is to continue evolving and elevating the offering, creating moments that attract global audiences and pioneering initiatives that highlight the significance of Dubai and the UAE. As we celebrate 10 years since the establishment of Dubai Watch Week, we are honoured by the support from our nation’s leaders.”

With more than 23,000 guests in 2023, Dubai Watch Week 2025 returns with a compelling programme that introduces new formats and sets the stage for standout global moments with leading brands. The Collectors Lounge also returns this year, celebrating Ahmed Seddiqi’s 75th anniversary, a milestone for the leading luxury retailer of watches and jewellery.

Dubai Watch Week will also host over 20 brand launches, key opinion leaders and regional visionaries, curating the most unique offering to date. Key sessions include an opening keynote session with Jean-Frédéric Dufour, CEO of Rolex, joined by Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, Chairman of Seddiqi Holding, titled ‘The Time to Act is Now - A Note to the Watch Industry.’ For the first time, the platform will also host a CEO Roundtable: Horology Edition, where Georges Kern, Ilaria Resta, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele and Julien Tornare, some of the industry’s most influential leaders, unite for a rare moment of candid dialogue and insightful conversation as they discuss the future of horology.

Additional programming includes two Arabic panel discussions exploring regional luxury markets as well as succession and strategy in family businesses, a live presence by renowned calligrapher Hazem Kurdali, and an exhibition by Alia Bent Sultan titled ‘Dubai Races Against Time’, which highlights the rarity and excellence that define Dubai.

Established in 2015, the global event is open to the public and free to attend, supporting initiatives that share its values while bridging communities and creating unique opportunities for networking and creative exchange.