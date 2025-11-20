Abu Dhabi hosts UAE-Finland Dialogue to expand bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi today hosted the UAE-Finland Dialogue, which was attended by Alexander Stubb, President of Finland; Dr Anwar bin Mohamed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Sakari Puisto, Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs, alongside a number of senior officials, business leaders and private sector representatives from both nations.

The meeting comes as part of ongoing efforts to deepen the bonds between both countries in key economic sectors and enhance long-term supply chain security.

Al Zeyoudi said the two countries possess economies based on knowledge and innovation, and are well placed to navigate a world of profound technological and industrial evolution.

Al Zeyoudi said, “Today’s meeting is the latest step in our efforts to build a partnership that can embrace the changing nature of today’s global economy. Both the UAE and Finland understand the transformational power of advanced technology and the accompanying need to direct investment into skills development, start-up ecosystems and joint research projects. Importantly, we also recognize that global collaboration is essential to our success.

Our discussion will pave the way for closer private-sector ties that will not only boost bilateral trade and capital flows, but facilitate vital knowledge sharing and promote further dialogue.”

The potential for deeper UAE-Finland ties is supported by the rapid increase in bilateral non-oil trade, which reached US$412.1 million in the first nine months of 2025 – a 48.7% increase year-on-year and almost US$40 million more than was recorded in the whole of 2024.

In addition, there have been several government-to-government agreements to accelerate cooperation in key sectors such as renewable energy and digitisation of government, which reflect a shared vision of the future.

The sessions at UAE-Finland Dialogue, which took place at the Al Bateen Majlis in Abu Dhabi, covered a range of vital topics, including Smart and Safe Society and Infrastructure; Defence and Critical High Tech Including Space; and Sustainable Energy and Circular Economy Solutions.