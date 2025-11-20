EDGE advances to next phase of anti-drone programme with Brazilian Navy

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) - Building on a letter of intent signed in April this year, EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the Brazilian Navy, have advanced to the next phase of the jointly developed anti-drone system for deployment at strategic sites.

A joint working group comprising technical experts from both parties has been established, and a demonstration is scheduled for December, with the first capability package planned for delivery in 2026. This is the first stage of a broader process with the Brazilian Navy, which may advance towards the development of anti-missile shields.

The agreement, signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, and Vice-Admiral Carlos Henrique de Lima Zampieri, Director of Naval Weapons Systems, Brazilian Navy, at the Dubai Airshow 2025, marks the next phase of EDGE’s partnership with the Brazilian Navy, as part of a broader collaboration to enhance forces’ operational effectiveness and counter-drone capabilities.