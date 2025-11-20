UAE–Lockheed Martin partnership enters new phase with expanded innovation, talent development: John Nicholson

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- General John Nicholson, Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin in the Middle East, said that the company’s long-standing cooperation with the United Arab Emirates is entering a new phase of development, reflecting a sustained commitment to supporting sovereign capability-building, technology transfer, and the development of national talent in the defence and advanced technology sectors.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow 2025, he said the company this year is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its partnership with the UAE, which began with the delivery of the first C-130 Hercules aircraft in 1975 and has since expanded to include collaboration across defence, innovation and Emirati talent development.

Nicholson highlighted that the Center for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS) in Abu Dhabi has become a cornerstone of the partnership, serving as a hub for advanced research, hands-on training, and the development of Emirati talent in artificial intelligence, space systems and modern defence technologies. He noted that the centre welcomed its largest training cohort this year, underscoring Lockheed Martin’s commitment to empowering the next generation of Emirati engineers and scientists.

He pointed to Letters of Intent signed during the airshow between Lockheed Martin, the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, EDGE Group and Khalifa University to launch an integrated national ecosystem for the design and production of microelectronics using chiplet technology in Abu Dhabi. He stressed that this initiative represents an important step toward establishing a comprehensive research and development infrastructure for semiconductors and microelectronics in the UAE, in line with national objectives for innovation, knowledge transfer and the development of advanced sovereign capabilities.

The initiative includes a specialised 16-month semiconductor training programme, delivered in partnership with Arizona State University, to prepare more than 60 Emirati nationals, in addition to establishing a new Centre of Excellence for semiconductor research at Khalifa University to support long-term and sustainable innovation.

Nicholson added that Lockheed Martin is working to strengthen industrial capabilities, expand cooperation across the defence ecosystem and deepen technology transfer.

He noted that Dubai Airshow 2025 also witnessed the signing of Letters of Intent with EDGE and EPI to advance high-tech manufacturing, and with AMMROC to enhance maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities within the UAE. These agreements will support higher force readiness, accelerate sustainment and create specialised opportunities for Emirati talent, in line with the UAE’s goal of building a world-class defence industrial base.

He underlined that the company’s ongoing commitment to talent development is reflected in the expansion of CISS and continued collaboration with Khalifa University to advance research and innovation in artificial intelligence, space technologies and defence systems, supporting the shared ambition to build sovereign capabilities and contribute to the UAE’s long-term defence and economic vision.