Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid tour Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural Distric

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, have toured Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, located in the Saadiyat Cultural District.

Their Highnesses toured the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which spans more than 35,000 square metres and is the largest of its kind in the Middle East. With a special focus on the Arab region, the museum features state-of-the-art scientific displays and immersive exhibits that chronicle 13.8 billion years of natural history, from the formation of the universe and the solar system to the evolution of life on Earth, the age of dinosaurs, and the rich biodiversity of the world today.

The tour began with a viewing of the museum’s dramatic atrium, showcasing a world-first exhibition of a herd of sauropod dinosaurs, arranged together in a dynamic formation at the museum entrance to recreate a moment from prehistoric times.

They also reviewed the museum’s educational and environmental content, which promotes environmental awareness and sustainability through interactive experiences designed to inspire visitors to reflect on the relationship between humanity and nature, encourage scientific-thinking and contribute to global conservation efforts.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, with its unique discoveries and engaging displays, highlights the emirate’s and the UAE’s advancing leadership in the natural sciences and the study of Earth’s history, noting that the museum offers an knowledge-rich environment that supports scientific understanding and public education — locally and globally — on the importance of biodiversity, conservation and responsible environmental stewardship.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also underscored the importance of such cultural and scientific institutions in equipping future generations with knowledge and research capabilities, stating that the museum fosters a dynamic and engaging learning environment, encourages curiosity, supports scientific exploration and inspires responsible innovation to address environmental challenges and promote a culture of sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted that Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is a significant addition to the UAE’s growing cultural and scientific landscape, highlighting that the museum enhances the UAE’s status as a global destination for knowledge and innovation, and plays a pivotal role in building an informed society capable of anticipating and shaping the future through science, research and evidence-based thinking.

They were accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

The museum features a series of permanent galleries and exhibitions that take visitors on a journey through time. The main galleries include: The Story of Earth, The Evolving World, Our World, Resilient Planet, and Earth’s Future, alongside side galleries such as The PalaeoLab, The Life Sciences Lab, Arabia’s Climate, Beyond the Horizon, and The Human Story. Visitors can also explore the Interactive Theatre, which offers immersive visual experiences through time.

The museum will open to the public on 22 November 2025, offering an engaging educational experience for visitors of all ages and inviting them to explore the wonders of the universe and the evolution of life on Earth.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi joins the growing constellation of world-class institutions within Saadiyat Cultural District, alongside Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, reinforcing Saadiyat Cultural District as a global hub for culture, science and creativity, where knowledge, art and innovation converge.