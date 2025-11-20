Air Show 2025 showcases Dubai’s global competitiveness, says Mansoor bin Mohammed

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, visited the Dubai Air Show 2025, the world’s premier event for the aviation, aerospace and defence sectors, which is underway at the Dubai World Central (DWC). Bringing together over 1,500 exhibitors, the largest ever edition of the event is set to conclude on 21st November.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said that the deals struck at Dubai Airshow 2025 underscore Dubai’s role as a leading and influential force in shaping the future of the global aviation sector. He noted that this status has been established thanks to the visionary leadership and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also praised the tireless efforts behind Dubai’s leading position as a global aviation hub, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. He also said that the expansion of Al Maktoum Airport, ultimately creating a capacity to handle over 260 million passengers annually, will reinforce Dubai’s role as a major global gateway for travel and trade.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed visited key national and international pavilions, including Emirates, flydubai, and Saab pavilion where he explored advanced defence technologies, including the GlobalEye and Gripen E aircraft.

Sheikh Mansoor also visited Turkish defence giant Aselsan pavilion to view advanced defence equipment and laser-guided munitions. He toured the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) pavilion, where he learned about their training aircraft, light fighters, helicopters, drones, and satellite development. Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor viewed Emirates’ Airbus A321LR, and the French Air Force Airbus A400M, capable of transporting up to 37 tonnes and operating on short, unpaved runways.

Sheikh Mansoor also attended the aerial displays, which featured the Al Fursan aerobatic team, Rafale, Su-57, B52, F35, F16, Boeing 777X, COMAC 919, the UAE-designed Bader 250 trainer, Mirage 2000-9, and other advanced military and commercial aircraft.