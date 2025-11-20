Hamdan bin Mohammed visits UAE Space Agency’s booth at Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, visited the UAE Space Agency’s booth at the Dubai Airshow 2025, where he was briefed on key projects and initiatives, including the Sirb Programme, Arab Satellite 813 Project, and the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA).

Commending the tireless efforts of the UAE Space Agency to enhance the UAE’s standing as a spacefaring nation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the UAE’s investment in the space sector is driven by a quest to shape a future defined by creative minds and a determination to turn dreams into reality. He noted that great achievements often start off with a bold idea, taking definite form through determination and the pursuit of excellence, ultimately delivering magnificent outcomes as an array of talents and creative energies find a common purpose.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted that every project and international partnership strengthens the UAE’s position among leading countries in the space sector, while the efforts of ambitious national talents continued to inspire the nation towards a new phase where its knowledge base and technologies were contributing to shaping a better tomorrow for all humanity.

During the visit, the UAE Space Agency team presented H.H. with the initial design of the Sirb satellite system, which stands at the centre of the UAE’s goals of empowering the private sector and achieving full autonomy in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging from space.

Led by the UAE Space Agency, with EDGE serving as the programme’s strategic partner alongside the national industrial consortium, including the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Space42, and other entities, the Sirb team has entered the preliminary design phase and established a dedicated UAE national team of engineers and specialists. The team is gaining hands-on experience in SAR payload design, development, and systems engineering through structured technology and knowledge transfer with international partners. This marks a defining step in developing sovereign expertise in advanced satellite technologies.

Pioneering project

The team also reviewed the latest developments in the context of the Arab satellite 813 project, following the successful completion of the Launch Readiness Review and the Operational Readiness Review.

These achievements represent an important milestone in the project’s journey, benefiting from the UAE’s capabilities in assembling and testing satellites (AIT) locally.

The satellite represents the first Arab space project to provide Arab experts and researchers with the opportunity to actively participate in the development and use of space technologies.

Furthermore, the team provided H.H. Sheikh Hamdan with an overview of the UAE Space Agency’s efforts to promote the UAE’s presence in the space sector, boost innovation and scientific research, develop national capabilities, and expand cooperation with local and international partners, to contribute to building a sustainable and competitive space sector.

The UAE Space Agency led the largest Space Pavilion at the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow, attracting wide participation from local and international entities. The pavilion offered visitors a comprehensive learning experience, showcasing the latest space technologies and innovative national programmes. It also highlighted the pivotal role of local talent in leading projects while also providing a platform for interaction with local and international partners.

Dubai Airshow 2025 also witnessed a space conference featuring panel discussions and presentations with the participation of more than 60 speakers, including astronauts and representatives from global space agencies and companies, in addition to educational initiatives such as the Planet X challenge and space application competitions, as well as a graduation ceremony for two batches from the National Space Academy.

The exhibition also witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and strategic agreements with local and international entities to strengthen cooperation in scientific research and the development of space technologies, in addition to high-level meetings with global agencies and companies to foster future partnerships.