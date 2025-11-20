Mohammed bin Rashid reviews latest technologies in aviation, defence industries at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the exhibition area of Dubai Airshow 2025 at Dubai World Central (DWC). During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the latest technologies and innovations in aviation, aerospace, air mobility, and defence.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

Speaking about the evolution of Dubai Airshow, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said that the event has become a premier global platform that brings together industry leaders and innovators to shape the next era of aviation and aerospace. Highlighting the UAE’s pivotal role in advancing the future of the industry, he noted that the country continues to enhance its economic and regulatory environment to enable businesses and manufacturers in the sector to thrive, and create new opportunities for the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the aviation sector as a key driver of national economic growth, noting that the Dubai Airshow serves to strengthen international cooperation and facilitate partnerships that support development, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for advanced aviation and aerospace technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added that the extensive participation and innovative solutions showcased at the event reflect strong international confidence in the UAE as a base for research, development, and the introduction of future-ready solutions. He emphasised the UAE’s continued investment in the sector, its commitment to empowering national talent, and the opportunities provided for global companies to contribute to shaping the future of aviation from Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the need for public-private collaboration in adopting advanced technologies and innovative solutions, saying that Dubai has always adopted a partnership-driven approach that brings government and industry together to rapidly test, scale, and deliver new ideas.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also attended aerial displays featuring the UAE aerobatic team, Al Fursan, along with performances by other teams showcasing advanced military and commercial aircraft.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also toured several pavilions, exploring advanced civil aviation systems, smart and sustainable technologies, state-of-the-art aircraft and drones, and the latest innovations in the global aviation industry.