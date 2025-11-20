Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed visits 17th Abu Dhabi Art

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM)-- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has visited the 17th Abu Dhabi Art. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event is taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat until 23 November 2025.

Sheikh Khalifa toured the exhibition halls, viewed the showcased artworks and was briefed on the key creative trends presented by the galleries taking part in this year’s edition of the event, commending the participants and highlighting their significant role in enriching the artistic and cultural landscape of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan underscored that Abu Dhabi Art continues to play a leading role in strengthening the vibrant artistic scene in the emirate, through attracting major galleries and prominent artists from the UAE and the world to exchange ideas and showcase their artistic and creative visions, contributing to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an international destination for contemporary art.

Abu Dhabi Art 2025 presents a diverse collection of artworks and innovative projects offering interactive experiences that reflect contemporary artistic trends and engage with global artistic movements.

This year’s edition features exhibitors from 142 galleries representing 34 countries, including 53 galleries participating for the first time, highlighting the growing local and international presence at the fair.

Abu Dhabi Art is one of the most prominent art events locally and regionally, attracting leading artists and exhibitors and providing an integrated platform that fosters cultural dialogue and artistic exchange, andnurtures of emerging creative talent across various artistic areas.