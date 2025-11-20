Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), which has launched at ADNEC Marina Hall and is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The event attracts wide participation from a range of local and international companies specialising in the maritime industries sector, alongside leading boat, yacht, and marine equipment manufacturers from the region and around the world.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hamdan bin Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, and a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the exhibition, which is one of the most significant regional platforms supporting the development of the maritime industries sector in the UAE and the wider region. He reviewed the latest innovations and technologies showcased by local and international companies, and also listened to a detailed explanation about the new projects that contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for marine and leisure activities.

ADIBS is recognised as one of the most prestigious specialised events in the industry, bringing together leading national and international expertise and talents in one platform. The show enables the exchange of knowledge and experience, and supports the country’s journey in developing maritime industries related to the blue economy.

The exhibition’s latest edition has achieved remarkable growth, exceeding 85,000 square meters - a 14 per cent increase compared to the previous edition. It features participation from 1,068 exhibitors and global brands, a 32 per cent increase over the 2024 edition. Local companies make up 31 per cent of exhibitors, while international companies account for 69 per cent. This edition sees participation from 56 countries, including seven countries participating for the first time. The exhibition features 11 entertainment events and innovative activities across the four days, offering an unforgettable maritime experience.

This year, the exhibition features extensive participation from local and international companies showcasing the latest technologies in boat, yacht, and marine engine manufacturing, as well as water sports equipment and marine leisure activities. The exhibition continues to play a pivotal role in highlighting the rapid growth of Abu Dhabi's maritime sector and the emirate's role in establishing advanced infrastructure supporting marine industries and related services. This includes the establishment of modern marinas, maintenance centres, and innovative, sustainable boat development projects.

ADIBS is a strategic platform attracting leading companies in boat, yacht, and engine manufacturing, as well as government entities concerned with marine environment protection and maritime activity regulation. The exhibition aims to support innovation, research, and the development of new solutions and technologies that enhance the sustainability of the maritime sector, encouraging companies to invest in pioneering projects that drive economic growth in the emirate and the broader UAE.