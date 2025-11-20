Humanitarian Impact Content Creators Programme concludes English Edition

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council has concluded the English edition of its “Humanitarian Impact Content Makers Programme”, held under the 'Impact Makers' initiative announced by the Council last June in cooperation with the New Media Academy.

The programme trained 58 content makers interested in humanitarian and development work, representing 23 countries from around the world.

Delivered by leading global humanitarian content creators and influencers, the programme aimed to attract and develop talent in humanitarian storytelling, equipping participants with the tools and knowledge needed to produce creative content that highlights international humanitarian and development initiatives.

Hussein Al Atouli, Director of the New Media Academy, said the programme’s ability to attract 58 participants from more than 23 countries reflects the UAE’s rich cultural diversity and contributes to advancing global humanitarian dialogue. He noted that the programme shed light on key humanitarian and development issues, raised community awareness, and provided talented creators with advanced skills to produce impactful humanitarian content.

The programme included five main components, offering specialised workshops in storytelling and scriptwriting, mobile photography and editing, the use of artificial intelligence tools in content creation, social media photography, and digital marketing strategies and personal branding.

The programme received 600 applications from over 23 countries, with 58 candidates selected after meeting the eligibility criteria. Participants were required to be active in humanitarian initiatives, engaged in volunteer or humanitarian work, or have prior experience in producing humanitarian content or working in relevant organisations, with a demonstrated interest in developing digital content creation skills.

The selected participants represented a wide range of professional sectors, including education, healthcare, mental health, community development, leadership and human resources, non-profit organisations, people of determination services, engineering, marketing and communications, digital marketing and e-commerce, sustainability, climate change, finance, real estate, as well as creative content creators, photographers and producers.