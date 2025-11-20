Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship qualifier rounds begin at Mubadala Arena

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The country qualifier rounds for professional athletes in the purple, brown and black belt divisions across all weight categories kicked off Thursday at the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Today’s action brought together top athletes from around the world to compete in the country qualifier rounds, aiming to secure their spots in the main brackets and finals. Only two athletes per country can advance in each weight category if they are competing under the same belt level. Finals for the purple and brown belts will be held tomorrow (Friday), while the black belt finals will take place on Saturday.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The professional division is the part of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship everyone looks forward to because it showcases the highest level of technique and competition. The country qualifier rounds today were strong and very tactical, with plenty of speed, accuracy and advanced skills on display. To progress in this division, athletes need full focus, especially the black belts who always put on impressive performances that add excitement to the championship.”

“The country-qualifier system shows the value of the championship and ensures wide international participation in each weight divisions. It enables the top athletes from each nation to advance to the final stages. This system raises the level of competition and motivates athletes to keep improving so they can reach the main brackets.

“We are pleased with the strong performances from the Emirati athletes today, which helped them secure their places in the tomorrow’s qualification rounds. The number of qualifiers shows the progress of our training programmes and confirms that Emirati athletes are ready to compete at the highest levels.”

Emirati athlete Faisal Alwahedi from Baniyas Club, who reached the purple belt main bracket qualifiers in the 69kg division, said, “I am delighted to reach the main bracket qualifiers. It is an important step in my career. The competitions today were tough and required full focus, but the preparation over the past weeks gave me confidence on the mat. I am entering the mats tomorrow with strong motivation to win gold. I will continue studying my opponents and use my experience to deliver my best performance.”

Eduard Dimura from Russia, representing ZR Team International and competing in the professional black belt 94 kg division, said, “Competing at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship means a lot to me. The atmosphere here is special, and the big crowd gives athletes great motivation. The championship brings together top athletes from different academies and clubs around the world. I have prepared for months and arrived in my best physical and technical shape. My goal is to give a strong performance that showcases my true skills and the work I have put in over the years. I will compete until the last second because this championship is where champions make their names.”

The action continues Friday with the finals for the purple and brown belts, along with the black belt qualifiers. The championship will conclude on Saturday with the professional black belt finals from 6 pm, followed by the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards on Sunday evening.