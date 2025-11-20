Pope Leo XIV: UAE global model of coexistence, human fraternity

VATICAN, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Pope Leo XIV, Head of the Catholic Church, Sovereign of the Vatican City State, has praised the United Arab Emirates as a global model for promoting the values of coexistence and human fraternity, affirming the Holy See’s readiness to strengthen cooperation between its institutions and the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

This came during a meeting at the Vatican with Dr Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, who attended at the Pope’s invitation as a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to advancing peace and human solidarity in line with the principles of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity.

At the start of the meeting, the Secretary-General conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Pope reciprocated with his deep respect and appreciation to the UAE leadership and people, commending the values embodied in the Abu Dhabi Document.

The meeting included a presentation by the Secretary-General on the Committee’s recent global initiatives and future programmes inspired by the document. The Pope stressed the importance of these efforts amid the profound challenges facing the world, expressing interest in personally participating in several initiatives and supporting the Committee’s growing portfolio of projects.

The discussion continued with a constructive exchange on opportunities to deepen cooperation, with both sides underscoring the importance of joint work to uphold human dignity, strengthen dialogue and promote peaceful coexistence among all peoples.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to explore new avenues of cooperation in the coming period. The Secretary-General conveyed his gratitude for the Pope’s continued encouragement, reaffirming the Committee’s dedication to building more peaceful and compassionate societies.