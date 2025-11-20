Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends official opening ceremony of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the official opening ceremony of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, located in Saadiyat Cultural District. Spanning more than 35,000 square metres, the museum is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, with a special focus on the Arabian region.

The opening of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi strengthens the UAE’s standing on the global cultural and scientific map, offering visitors and researchers the opportunity to explore 13.8 billion years of history spanning the creation of our universe and the story of life on Earth, through interactive exhibitions, immersive experiences and pioneering scientific research, uniting knowledge, discovery and exploration in one landmark destination.

The museum houses rare collections of meteorites and giant fossils, along with reimagined scenes of Abu Dhabi’s ancient natural world. It also features interactive exhibitions and educational programmes that introduce visitors to the history of the universe and the evolution of biodiversity.

In addition, the museum includes a specialised research centre dedicated to palaeontology, biology and environmental sciences, contributing to expanding knowledge and culture while supporting international efforts to protect nature and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed that the opening of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi represents a significant addition to the cultural landscape of the UAE and Abu Dhabi, highlighting that the museum offers an innovative scientific platform that enhances knowledge, expands horizons for research and discovery, and enables community members to understand the history of planet Earth and its key evolutionary stages through interactive exhibits and advanced educational content.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also emphasised the significance of this scientific and cultural landmark, which embodies Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to solidify its position as a leading global centre for establishing historical and artistic museums and exhibitions, while supporting research and innovation in the natural sciences, asserting that the museum promotes the presence of scientific knowledge within the emirate’s integrated cultural ecosystem.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is a place where knowledge meets wonder. The museum offers a different perspective of the story of life on Earth, framed for the first time through an Arabian lens. Bringing a new dimension to our cultural story, we are building institutions that inspire curiosity, foster learning, and connect us to the bigger questions about our world and our future, while reinforcing our conviction in culture as a strategic force for shared progress. Understanding our planet's past helps us protect its future, and that is the foundation of what we have built here.”

Also in attendance during the ceremony were H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan; alongside a number of ministers and senior officials.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi showcases some of the most significant scientific discoveries in the field of palaeontology, including a complete herd of sauropods – giant, long-necked dinosaurs – with five different species exhibited for the first time globally. The museum also displays one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever discovered, along with a Triceratops specimen.

The museum also presents a seven-million-year journey into Abu Dhabi’s ancient natural environment, when the land was a green, savannah-like landscape inhabited by diverse species, including the now-extinct giant four-tusked elephant.

Showcasing interactive scientific specimens and exhibits that explore the story of Earth, the universe and life, the museum offers an educational and research-based experience that deepens scientific understanding, inspires the next generation to engage with nature, and promotes sustainability and the protection of the planet’s resources.

The museum reflects the UAE’s leadership in education and scientific research, inviting visitors to explore exhibits that narrate the remarkable story of nature.

The museum places education and research at the core of its mission, seeking to deepen scientific understanding through a narrative that captures the region’s past, present and future, supporting ongoing research and inspiring future generations to continue exploring Earth’s natural worlds and safeguarding its treasures.

Guided by its humanitarian and scientific mission, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and championing sustainability, grounded in the belief that protecting the planet begins with knowledge. The museum provides a space for reflection, learning and biodiversity research, opening its doors to all who seek to understand the relationship between humans and nature, and its responsibilities.

The museum also offers dedicated educational and knowledge-based spaces designed to empower students, researchers and young learners to become future scientists and guardians of biodiversity, through interactive programmes, workshops and community initiatives, transforming a passion for exploring nature into evidence-based scientific knowledge.

The museum will open to the public on 22 November 2025, offering a distinguished educational experience that enriches visitors of all ages, taking them on an interactive journey through time to discover the history of the universe and the evolution of life on Earth.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi joins a collection of world-class cultural landmarks within the Saadiyat Cultural District, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.