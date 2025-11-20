PFL returns for its third blockbuster event in Dubai on 7 February

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL) Thursday announced the third installment of the PFL: Road to Dubai series, with a spectacle of MMA action set to take place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai live on Saturday 7 February 2026.

PFL: Road to Dubai will be headlined by the reigning PFL Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0-0, 1 NC), who will look to make his first title defence against the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament Champion Alfie “The Axe Man” Davis (20-5-1), with more fights due to be announced in the coming days.

The highly anticipated card will be the latest as part of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and PFL, further underlining the city’s reputation as a host destination for world-class sporting events, and a hub for MMA.

Fans can register now until 12:00pm GST Friday 21 November for the pre-sale to exclusively buy tickets via pfl.info/ccapresale, and will be granted early access for 72 hours. General sale will then be available to the public at 12:00pm GST Monday 24 November via: pfl.info/dubai.

Nurmagomedov is coming off back-to-back wins in historic battles against Ireland’s Paul Hughes as he showcased elite MMA across ten rounds, proving to the division that his deadly blend of striking and wrestling is exactly why he sits at the top of the mountain. Undefeated in the sport and training under the leadership of his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman is confident he will show Alfie Davis levels to the sport in his third headliner in Dubai.

Undeterred by the underdog label, England’s Davis soared through the PFL Lightweight World Tournament in 2025, beating the betting favourite in all three of his bouts to earn the title and the $500,000 cash prize. In the final, Alfie defeated Usman’s teammate Gadzhi Rabadanov and put the camp on notice that he is not to be underestimated. His fluid and dangerous style of Karate makes him an unpredictable fighter with strikes that can come from all angles, ranging from spinning elbow KOs which defeated Clay Collard in his opening tournament bout, to spectacular axe kick finishes which earned him his nickname.

“PFL: Road to Dubai is set to be a spectacular event, and we can’t wait for what’s to come at Coca-Cola Arena on 7 February,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “Usman Nurmagomedov is an undefeated and dominant superstar who will mark his third appearance as the headliner in Dubai, but this time a fresh challenge awaits him in the opposite corner. Alfie Davis continually defies the odds, and will look to do it once more on the biggest stage. Get your tickets now, we will make this the biggest card in Dubai to date.”

“Backed by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this event ticks all the boxes as one of the elite competitions to be staged in Dubai. “It is of great significance that we get to stage such high-profile athletes in Dubai. Not only does it get Dubai the attention of being among the top sports destinations, but also gives us the belief that we can aspire for much greater heights,” said Eisa Sharif, Director of Events Department at Dubai Sports Council. “Events like these help us maintain a connection with the people and the communities we live in. At the same time, they assist us in furthering the cause of sport and the crucial role sports plays in our lives,” he added.