Sanad, Strata, Sindan partner to advance AI in UAE

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sanad and Strata Manufacturing have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindan, a UAE-based technology company specialising in AI-powered additive manufacturing and industrial automation, to explore the adoption of artificial intelligence, robotics, and 3D printing in aerospace Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations and manufacturing.

The partnership will advance the integration of AI-enabled automation and advanced manufacturing solutions within Sanad and Strata operations. Sindan will support the deployment of smart robotics for inspection and material handling, humanoid systems for warehouse organization, and automated racking technologies for optimized inventory management. In parallel, Sindan will design and 3D-print specialized jigs and fixtures to accelerate tooling production and enhance precision across Sanad’s MRO facilities and Strata’s manufacturing.

Bringing together Sanad and Strata four decades of global MRO expertise with Sindan’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration represents a step forward in creating smarter, faster, and more sustainable aerospace maintenance solutions. It reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for aviation innovation and excellence, demonstrating how homegrown partnerships are redefining the future of aerospace engineering.

The agreement was formalised during Dubai Airshow 2025, where the MoU was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, Sara Abdulla AlMemari, Acting CEO of Strata, and Heyuan Huang, Managing Director and CEO of Sindan.