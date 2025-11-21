Calidus, Safran sign teaming agreement to strengthen aerial delivery capabilities in UAE

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, and Safran Electronics & Defence, a global leader in high-technology defence solutions, today signed a teaming agreement aiming at meeting the growing demand for advanced aerial delivery services in the UAE.

As part of the agreement, Calidus and Safran Electronics & Defence are partnering to jointly develop a state-of-the-art aerial delivery capability for the UAE, combining Calidus’ advanced industrial capabilities with Safran’s world-class expertise in personal and aerial delivery parachute systems, further supporting the nation’s ambition to become a regional hub for advanced defence technologies.

The cooperation will also address personal parachutes, with Safran leveraging its recognised expertise in designing and producing a comprehensive range of round parachutes for tactical mass airdrops, thereby ensuring the highest standards of operational excellence and safety.

Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said, “This new agreement marks another milestone in our long-term strategic industrial partnership with Safran Electronics & Defence to enhance the capabilities of national defence industries. Today, we are addressing the growing demand for such services in the UAE, and reinforcing the nation’s vision of building a sovereign, sustainable, and innovation-driven defence industry."

Franck Saudo, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defence, said that this partnership with Calidus embodies Safran Electronics & Defence’s ambition to be at the forefront of technological sovereignty and operational performance.

"Together, we are contributing to the future of aerial delivery in the UAE. By combining our proven expertise with Calidus’ industrial strength, we are not only delivering world-class solutions - we are empowering our partners with the capabilities to achieve lasting autonomy, resilience, and leadership in defence innovation," he added.

The aerial delivery services market in the MENA region is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for military logistics and the region’s expanding role in humanitarian operations.

Through this partnership, Calidus and Safran Electronics & Defence are well-positioned to meet these evolving needs with high-performance, flexible, and locally produced systems.