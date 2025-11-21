Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $19.74 billion

ISLAMABAD, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose to US$19.738 billion as of 14th November, supported by an increase in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) holdings, the central bank said.

Citing weekly data, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported that SBP reserves climbed by US$27 million to US$14.551 billion during the week ending 14th November 2025.

Foreign net exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.186 billion, marking a week-on-week decline of $12.6 million.

In the previous week ending 7th November, Pakistan’s total liquid reserves were US$19.724 billion, with SBP holdings at US$14.524 billion and commercial bank reserves at US$5.199 billion.