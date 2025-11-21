Abu Dhabi–Singapore Joint Forum highlights expanding cooperation across strategic sectors

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 16th session of the Abu Dhabi–Singapore Joint Forum (ADSJF) was held in Abu Dhabi, in attendance of the Co-Chairs Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Dr Tan See Leng, Minister-in-Charge of Energy and Science & Technology in Singapore.

During the session, the Co-Chairs commended the strong bilateral relations and the Comprehensive Partnership between the UAE and Singapore.

The UAE remains Singapore’s largest trading partner in the Middle East with a total non-oil trade of $5.2 billion in 2024, underscoring the scale of the economic partnership between the two countries.

Both sides expressed their ongoing commitment to expanding cooperation across areas of mutual strategic significance, including healthcare, energy, technology, artificial intelligence, space, education, peaceful nuclear energy and water scarcity.

The forum highlighted a new partnership in the energy sector where TAQA Transmission and Singapore Energy Interconnections (SGEI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on knowledge exchange in key areas such as power interconnections and renewable energy integration.

The agreement also paves the way for exploring future business and investment opportunities.

Al Mubarak said, “The Abu Dhabi–Singapore Joint Forum continues to serve as a key platform to strengthen cooperation and explore areas of mutual interest between the UAE and Singapore. The various opportunities for cooperation discussed at the 2025 session reflect our shared goals to build upon our longstanding ties and to advance collaboration that supports innovation and knowledge exchange across multiple fields.”

“Singapore and the UAE share a strong and growing economic partnership. I am heartened to hear that more Singapore companies are establishing their presence in the UAE. At the government-level, we are also discussing new areas of cooperation such as genomics and energy. This will strengthen and diversify the collaboration between our two countries," Dr Tan See Leng.

The forum was also attended by ambassadors of both countries, senior officials, and representatives from key government and private entities in the UAE and Singapore.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Singapore, which is built upon a shared commitment towards innovation and active engagements in trade and investments.

Established in 2007, the Abu Dhabi–Singapore Joint Forum has contributed to the continued growth of this partnership, providing a platform for both countries to advance and expand cooperation across sectors of mutual interest.