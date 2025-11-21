Abu Dhabi International Boat Show gears up for weekend of activities

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The ADNEC Marina Hall is set for an exceptional weekend, where families of all ages can enjoy a wide range of entertainment and activities as part of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), which runs until 23rd November, in an atmosphere celebrating innovation and family-friendly leisure.

Thousands of visitors attend the event each year, where they witness first-hand the collection of luxury boats and latest yachts on the market and also take part in a hugely exciting weekend of fun events for all the family.

Among the many exciting activities planned for the family is a visit to The Jaywun, Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art marine research vessel. Visitors can tour the vessel, watch live demonstrations, and engage directly with experts conducting groundbreaking research in the UAE’s waters, and explore how it is working to protect and sustain our marine environment.

The Al Forsan Air Display is a thrilling aerial spectacle over the marina that sets the tone of discovery and entertainment. The aerial team will take to the skies with a thrilling and high energy performance featuring precision flying, manoeuvres and formations.

Meanwhile, the Navigation Hub provides an exciting and wide range of on-water activities for all visitors, from high-speed RIB rides to scenic water taxi tours.

The Young Voyager zone is ideal for the little ones, offering the perfect blend of education and entertainment where they can explore, learn and play. Meanwhile, the SeaWorld Research Centre offers an interactive learning experience that brings marine life and ocean conservation to life for all children.

The Crab Stilt Duo, Bubble Wizard, Hedge Couple and Al Ayyala roaming acts, among several others set to perform and entertain families of all ages.

Visitors can also meet Captain ADIBS, the 23-metre-tall inflatable flamingo, which Boat Show organisers are hoping can break a Guinness World Record™ for the largest inflatable pool float.

For those seeking the latest in marine luxury, the new Charter Show sees a range of the world's most advanced Superyachts on display in the marina. This curated collection not only highlights the emirate’s world-class marina infrastructure but also underscores its ambition to be the region’s premier destination for superyacht owners and enthusiasts.

The Superyacht Lounge offers visitors a setting which is ideal for both business negotiations and social gatherings, reflecting the show’s commitment to facilitating meaningful connections within the marine industry.

The new SailGP has brought its dynamic activations to the Boat Show, inviting visitors to experience first-hand what it takes to be part of a SailGP team.

The weekend’s atmosphere is further enhanced by the new Sunset Terrace, a sophisticated waterfront retreat perfect for relaxation and enjoying panoramic marina views as the sun sets, while the integration of Twofour54 highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing synergy between marine tourism and the creative industries.

The Boulevard has also seen the introduction of the Shopping Zone, a vibrant area featuring a curated selection of products and brands where visitors can explore the latest items inspired by the maritime world.