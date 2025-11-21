TRENDS holds meetings, dialogue sessions during research tour in Canada

OTTAWA, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from TRENDS Research & Advisory organised a series of activities and meetings in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, during the second day of its research tour.

The delegation began its programme with meetings at the Canadian Parliament, including an extensive session with Vince Gasparro, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of State and Federal MP for the Ruling Liberal Party, and Leslie Church, Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministers of Labour; Seniors; Families, Children and Social Development; and Employment.

The meeting explored the role of think tanks in supporting parliamentary work with strategic insights and analysis.

The delegation also met MP Ziad Aboultaif, a member of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, where discussions focused on current geopolitical issues and the role of track-two diplomacy in fostering international understanding.

TRENDS held a strategic dialogue session with officials from the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute (Mila), one of the world’s leading AI research centres. Discussions explored opportunities for cooperation between Mila and the TRENDS Training Institute to develop innovative AI-powered training programmes that empower young researchers.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, affirmed that the research tour in Canada represents an essential milestone in the centre's global strategy.

He added that TRENDS’ presence in Canada, along with the activation of its virtual office, reflects the centre’s commitment to enabling researchers to participate in international dialogue and benefit from Canada’s advanced expertise.